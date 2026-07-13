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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visited King Charles last week

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion

King Charles has issued a fresh public appeal amid renewed speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported private reunion.

Balmoral Castle has issued a warning to summer visitors as part of the historic royal residence undergoes repairs, with scaffolding covering one side of the building.

A banner on the official website reads: "The grounds, gardens, Mews Gift Shop, Restaurant and Ballroom Exhibition are open daily, 1000-1700. Please note, scaffolding for maintenance work is currently erected on the West side of the Castle."

The advisory has been issued to manage visitors' expectations, with all facilities continuing to operate as usual.


The monarch opened parts of Balmoral Castle to the public on July 1, 2024, marking the first time since its completion in 1855 that visitors were allowed inside sections used by the Royal Family.

Its website reads, "A time of transformation for the Estate. King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead a new vision of Balmoral, with making the Estate and Castle more accessible to the public through new and exclusive opportunities to see it as never before in history. This thoughtful investment in key areas gives a warm welcome to all who pass through the gates.”

The message added, "Their Majesties lead the redevelopment of existing gardens, and the addition of new garden areas, as well as the redesign of the new restaurant and café. The gift shop, too, has been refreshed, prioritising quality Scottish craftsmanship and premium textiles to highlight their commitment to supporting local suppliers, crafters and makers."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secret reunion with King Charles

Notably, this update came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have visited King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen hosted the family at Highgrove House earlier in the afternoon.

The Palace described the meeting at the King's private home in Gloucestershire as a "private family occasion".

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