Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display is particularly built to prevent individuals nearby from viewing contents of screen

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

Samsung is currently investigating reports of a display issue affecting several Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones after getting complaints regarding the screen showing a noticeable red tint in the center.


Taking to several social media sites, frustrated device owners have shared images of the issues, expressing anger and concerns about Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

The issue appears to affect the display even when the phone's Privacy Display feature is enabled.

A user wrote, "Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display Issues Leave Some Users Seeing Red."

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates


Privacy display is being reviewed

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display is particularly built to prevent individuals nearby from viewing the contents of the screen by limiting visibility from side angles.

Several reports suggested the feature works by dimming pixels around the edges of the display while boosting brightness in the center.

Several experts believe this certain mechanism could be associated with the reddish discoloration seen by users.

However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the Privacy Display feature is responsible for the issue.

Samsung detecting the issue

To soothe the infrayed nerves of users, the South Korean tech giant has reportedly started probing the issue, as per Newsway.

A Samsung spokesperson stated, "We are currently examining the matter internally to confirm the cause."

The company has not announced whether the problem can be fixed through a software update or if it is related to the phone's hardware.

Another concern for the flagship phone

The reported screen issue adds to an increasing list of concerns surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Previously, technology reviewers have highlighted the phone's 8-bit display with 10-bit color emulation, noticeable screen flicker, and changes to its camera system, including replacing the periscope telephoto lens with an All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) design for 5x zoom photography.

Despite these criticisms, many reviewers have praised the phone's Privacy Display feature for improving on-screen privacy, even though it minimises display brightness.

It is pertinent to mention that the company has yet to officially provide a timeline for its investigation.

Currently, users are waiting to see whether the company detects the cause and solve the persisting screen discoloration issue.

EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism
SK hynix shares spike 14% in Nasdaq debut, topping SpaceX’s debut
SK hynix shares spike 14% in Nasdaq debut, topping SpaceX’s debut
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
OpenAI exec Fidji Simo steps down from her role due to chronic illness
OpenAI exec Fidji Simo steps down from her role due to chronic illness
Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default
Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Wide new leaks emerge ahead of release
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Wide new leaks emerge ahead of release
Meta launches Muse Image AI generator for Instagram and WhatsApp
Meta launches Muse Image AI generator for Instagram and WhatsApp

Popular News

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
21 minutes ago
Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes

Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes
41 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety

Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety

2 hours ago