Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

Samsung is currently investigating reports of a display issue affecting several Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones after getting complaints regarding the screen showing a noticeable red tint in the center.
Taking to several social media sites, frustrated device owners have shared images of the issues, expressing anger and concerns about Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.
The issue appears to affect the display even when the phone's Privacy Display feature is enabled.
A user wrote, "Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display Issues Leave Some Users Seeing Red."
Privacy display is being reviewed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display is particularly built to prevent individuals nearby from viewing the contents of the screen by limiting visibility from side angles.
Several reports suggested the feature works by dimming pixels around the edges of the display while boosting brightness in the center.
Several experts believe this certain mechanism could be associated with the reddish discoloration seen by users.
However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the Privacy Display feature is responsible for the issue.
Samsung detecting the issue
To soothe the infrayed nerves of users, the South Korean tech giant has reportedly started probing the issue, as per Newsway.
A Samsung spokesperson stated, "We are currently examining the matter internally to confirm the cause."
The company has not announced whether the problem can be fixed through a software update or if it is related to the phone's hardware.
Another concern for the flagship phone
The reported screen issue adds to an increasing list of concerns surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Previously, technology reviewers have highlighted the phone's 8-bit display with 10-bit color emulation, noticeable screen flicker, and changes to its camera system, including replacing the periscope telephoto lens with an All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) design for 5x zoom photography.
Despite these criticisms, many reviewers have praised the phone's Privacy Display feature for improving on-screen privacy, even though it minimises display brightness.
It is pertinent to mention that the company has yet to officially provide a timeline for its investigation.
Currently, users are waiting to see whether the company detects the cause and solve the persisting screen discoloration issue.