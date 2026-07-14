Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety  

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a horrific incident which left her with prolonged anxiety.
The Stranger Things starlet, who is currently promoting her third instalment of Enola Holmes, has revealed a scary stalking incident.
In a latest interview with the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Millie, 22, has opened up about how she was left feeling traumatised after being "chased by these people" for 20 minutes while out in public.
Millie Bobby Brown's anxiety
The mom of one revealed that the vulnerable feeling made her feel unconfident and gave her chills, saying, "It was really traumatising 20 minutes" of her life.
"In that moment, something switched in my mind," as she was travelling with her family in Japan at the time.
The 20 minutes of stress
The Godzilla actress, who is embracing motherhood for the first time with her adopted baby, said, "I went to Japan, not thinking it would be some spiritual journey. When I got there, I still really felt anxious. Sometimes we’d go to a restaurant, and I’d say to my husband, ‘I can’t go in. We need to go back."
She also shared the procedure through which she overcame the anxiety after meeting a Japanese "gentleman" "who was just so calm and almost felt like he saw me. I was at the height of my anxiety at this point. He knew that I was kind of broken."
Millie Bobby Brown and her journey to adopt a baby
For those unaware, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who tied the knot in May 2024, welcomed a baby girl through adoption in August 2025.
She chose to adopt because it was a childhood dream, revealing that even at five years old, she only pretended to adopt her dolls and never pretended to be pregnant.
Millie Bobby Brown's career achievement
The critically acclaimed actress is reportedly filming for an untitled father-daughter spy series with David Harbour, the sci-fi romance film Just Picture It, the supernatural series Prism, and a feature adaptation of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.