Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers

Spotify’s new feature is introduced in beta for users aged 18 and above in the US, Ireland and Sweden on both iOS and Android devices

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers

In an exciting update, Spotify has officially released the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that enables Premium subscribers to have interactive conversations with the app to find music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Unlike traditional voice commands, the latest feature allows users to engage in back-and-forth conversations with Spotify.

Users can either type or speak their requests, asking the app to recommend songs, play new artists, refine playlists or even explain the inspiration behind a track or album.

As per the Swedish-music giant, the feature is powered by a combination of its native AI technology and models from several providers, relying on the task.

Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers


Personalized music discovery and listening insights

With this significant update, Spotify’s rapidly increasing series of AI-centric features such as AI DJ, AI playlist creator and integrations with third-party chatbots like ChatGPT.

The feature is particularly designed to make astonishing discoveries that perfectly resonate with your interest and efficiently manage audio content more intuitively and personalized.

Moreover, users can take suggestions regarding artists that they have never listened to before, request more upbeat or recent songs, and add certain artists to the recommendations.

The AI can also save tracks, add songs to the playback queue and follow artists on behalf of users.

Beyond recommendations, Spotify's conversational AI can answer questions regarding a listener's own activity.

Users can ask when they first played a particular song, review their recent listening habits or explore their favorite genres. It can also provide information about album release dates, artist backgrounds and podcast or audiobook content.

Availability

Spotify’s new feature is introduced in beta for users aged 18 and above in the United States, Ireland and Sweden on both iOS and Android devices, with broader expansion plans after the completion of the beta testing phase.

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