Sci-Tech
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial

Jury holds Meta and Google liable in landmark social media addiction trial

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial

In a major turning point for digital accountability, a Los Angeles jury recently held Meta and Google liable for designing addictive platforms that harmed a young user’s mental health.

This case which centered on a 20-year-old woman known as “Kaley” marks the first time a jury has ruled that social media companies should be held responsible for the inherent design of their products rather than the content they host.

The core allegations

The plaintiff argued that features like infinite scrolling, algorithmic recommendations and automatic video play were engineered to keep children hooked.


Kaley testified that her early use of these platforms triggered severe anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia. She stated, “I stopped engaging with family because I was spending all my time on social media.”

The jury’s decision

After deliberating for over 4 hours, the jury found both companies negligent. They awarded $6 million in damages, split between Meta and Google. The verdict includes $3 million in punitive damages which suggests the jury believed the companies acted with a “reckless disregard” for the well-being of young users.

Tech giants push back

Meta and Google have vehemently denied the claims arguing that social media is not to blame for complex mental health struggles. 

Jury holds Meta and Google liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Jury holds Meta and Google liable in landmark social media addiction trial

A Meta spokesperson stated, “We respectfully disagree with the verdict. Teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app.” Both companies are currently appealing the decision.

Future implications

This case is a “bellwether” meaning its outcome could influence thousands of similar pending lawsuits. As lead attorney Mark Lanier noted, “This was a righteous case. A holy war.” The trial’s success sets a significant precedent proving that legal systems may finally be ready to challenge the design-driven addiction models of big tech.

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