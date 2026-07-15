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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 11 minutes ago
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King Charles 'one-hour' meeting with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet: Emotional details emerge

King Charles, Meghan Markle and Archie, Lilibet meeting: Insider finally reveals surprising details

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 11 minutes ago
King Charles one-hour meeting with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet: Emotional details emerge
King Charles 'one-hour' meeting with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet: Emotional details emerge 

Surprising new details of King Charles and Queen Camilla's "private meeting" with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been revealed.  

In an unexpected last-minute decision after days of uncertainty around her UK return with Archie and Lilibet, Meghan decided to join Harry in his home country – reportedly on the last day of the Duke of Sussex's four-day visit. 

Just a day after Meghan's UK visit was confirmed – Buckingham Palace released an official statement confirming that the King has hosted the couple and his grandkids at Highgrove House on Friday afternoon, July 10, 2026. 

The official update shared by Royal correspondent, Rebecca English also revealed that "since it was a private family gathering no photos will be released." 

Although – the private details of the long overdue meeting between the monarch and Harry’s family have been kept under the wraps, inside sources have offered a few insights.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's huge post-reunion promise to King Charles

As reported by Fox News, multiple Royal experts have claimed that in order to support Harry and Charles reconciliation efforts both parties have decided to keep details of the meeting private. 

Citing an insider, Vanity Fair’s Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed that the king was "adamant" about keeping the meeting private, and Harry "assured" his father that he wouldn't speak publicly about the family get-together.

Katie further claimed that "Archie and Lili were very excited about seeing their grandfather."

She went on to share that "there have been calls from a rather frantic Harry to his father's aides, trying to make this happen."

How long the meeting between Prince Harry’s family and King Charles, Queen Camilla lasted

According to another Royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, "The meeting reportedly lasted just over an hour, with Camilla right by the king's side."

She continued, "The king had wanted contact with Archie and Lilibet, saying, ‘blood is blood.’" 

"There is likely to be ongoing communication between Harry and King Charles as long as Harry doesn't leak information to the media," Hilary added

For the unversed, Prince Harry, who was initially supposed to return to the UK with wife Meghan and kids, Archie and Lilibet touched down in London solo on Monday July 6, 2026.

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