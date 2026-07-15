Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?

Google Maps’ newest 3D Immersive Navigation update marks one of the biggest visual upgrades to Maps in over a decade

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
Google Maps New 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Whos eligible to access it?
Google Maps' New 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?

Google Maps’ newest 3D Immersive Navigation for Android Auto is gaining significant attention across social media among drivers and tech enthusiasts.

In this significant update, the Alphabet-owned Google includes the latest navigation features, its realistic visuals and smarter guidance making lives simpler, taking the internet by storm.

Why is Google Maps' 3D Immersive view going viral?

Google’s new update is being appreciated by users, as it changes the way how routes are displayed.

Instead of the conventional flat map, drivers now see 3D buildings, lane markings, trees, overpasses, underpasses, and realistic road layouts.

These visual enhancements assist users in better comprehension of complex intersections, freeway exits, and city streets before reaching them.

Another reason for its immense popularity is the enhanced navigation experience. Google Maps can now zoom in automatically at difficult junctions, making the exits simpler to follow.

Moreover, the company has upgraded the voice direction feature, offering drivers more clearer instructions such as passing one exit before taking the next instead of relying only on distance.

The feature uses Google's AI-powered mapping technology that combines Street View imagery and aerial photography to generate more accurate representations of roads and landmarks.

Google Maps new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Whos eligible to access it?


Who can access 3D Immersive Navigation?

The new 3D Immersive Navigation is available gradually to Android Auto users. To access it, users need:

1: An Android phone with the latest version of Google Maps.

2: Android Auto running in a compatible vehicle or infotainment system.

3: The latest Google Maps updates, as the feature is being enabled in stages.

Notably, the launch is being gradually done, with some users still seeing the new interface immediately.

Google Maps' 3D Immersive View is garnering immense attention because it makes navigation more intuitive without changing how the app fundamentally works.

This update marks one of the biggest visual upgrades to Maps in over a decade, making driving less stressful for millions of Android Auto users.

Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
IBM stock plunges 20% in pre-market trading, raising concerns among investors
IBM stock plunges 20% in pre-market trading, raising concerns among investors
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism
SK hynix shares spike 14% in Nasdaq debut, topping SpaceX’s debut
SK hynix shares spike 14% in Nasdaq debut, topping SpaceX’s debut
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
OpenAI exec Fidji Simo steps down from her role due to chronic illness
OpenAI exec Fidji Simo steps down from her role due to chronic illness

Popular News

Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?

Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
38 minutes ago
George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz

George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz
an hour ago
New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat

New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat
an hour ago