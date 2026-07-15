George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz

George Clooney's and Amal Clooney's married life might be far from perfect amid a shocking confession by the international human rights lawyer.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, Amal's remark about life being "easier" before she wed the Ocean's Eleven actor has raised some eyebrows, unleashing speculation that divorce might be on the cards.
Amal Clooney 'frustrated' over Bollywood lifestyle
Sources have claimed that the lawyer is getting tired of the continuous spotlight on her and the couple's 9-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, along with the security concerns that come along with it.
An insider noted, "She's not afraid to let her frustrations show anymore, and this is a prime example."
What did Amal Clooney say in a recent interview?
In a recent interview, Amal surprised fans and netizens when she said that being just George's one-plus was never what she wanted in marriage.
"It was a weird phenomenon. I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix... and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot," Amal said during an appearance earlier this month at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok.
She added, "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got."
Clash over children's security
Moreover, insiders have also claimed that George and Amal have consistently battled over where the family should settle, which led to her decision to have the twins attend school in Provence, France.
"Amal is itching for her old, understated life where she could roam freely around New York and London and she finds it very challenging being tucked away in France and Italy," a source shared.
They continued, "She's frustrated. They're living this extremely off-radar existence that's ultimately turning them into a pair of glorified hermits."
Notably, George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in September 2014, in Venice, Italy, a year after they first met at George's home in Lake Como.
The couple went on to welcome twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017.