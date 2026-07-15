Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz

George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who tied the knot in 2014, have ignited speculations about their married life

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
George Clooney, Amal Clooneys marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz
George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz

George Clooney's and Amal Clooney's married life might be far from perfect amid a shocking confession by the international human rights lawyer.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, Amal's remark about life being "easier" before she wed the Ocean's Eleven actor has raised some eyebrows, unleashing speculation that divorce might be on the cards.

Amal Clooney 'frustrated' over Bollywood lifestyle

Sources have claimed that the lawyer is getting tired of the continuous spotlight on her and the couple's 9-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, along with the security concerns that come along with it.

An insider noted, "She's not afraid to let her frustrations show anymore, and this is a prime example."

What did Amal Clooney say in a recent interview?

In a recent interview, Amal surprised fans and netizens when she said that being just George's one-plus was never what she wanted in marriage.

"It was a weird phenomenon. I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix... and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot," Amal said during an appearance earlier this month at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok.


She added, "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got."

Clash over children's security

Moreover, insiders have also claimed that George and Amal have consistently battled over where the family should settle, which led to her decision to have the twins attend school in Provence, France.

"Amal is itching for her old, understated life where she could roam freely around New York and London and she finds it very challenging being tucked away in France and Italy," a source shared.


They continued, "She's frustrated. They're living this extremely off-radar existence that's ultimately turning them into a pair of glorified hermits."

Notably, George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in September 2014, in Venice, Italy, a year after they first met at George's home in Lake Como.

The couple went on to welcome twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017.

Kim Soo-hyun returns to Instagram more than a year after Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo-hyun returns to Instagram more than a year after Kim Sae-ron controversy
Travis Scott's Miami Beach arrest takes new legal turn: Here's what happened
Travis Scott's Miami Beach arrest takes new legal turn: Here's what happened
Timothée Chalamet leaves Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 'speechless' during surprise encounter
Timothée Chalamet leaves Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 'speechless' during surprise encounter
Fantan Mojah's final days revealed after sudden death at 49
Fantan Mojah's final days revealed after sudden death at 49
Katie Holmes' mystery date sparks online buzz as fans wonder about Joshua Jackson
Katie Holmes' mystery date sparks online buzz as fans wonder about Joshua Jackson
Zendaya wows fans with dramatic winged goddess look at 'The Odyssey' grand finale press tour
Zendaya wows fans with dramatic winged goddess look at 'The Odyssey' grand finale press tour
What led to Milania Giudice arrest? Shocking updates emerge amid court appearance
What led to Milania Giudice arrest? Shocking updates emerge amid court appearance
Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone
Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone
RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage
RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage
Blake Garrett’s tragic cause of death revealed 5 months after his shocking passing
Blake Garrett’s tragic cause of death revealed 5 months after his shocking passing
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement
Nickelback thrills with 11th album announcement, new song ‘Rattle the Cage’ release
Nickelback thrills with 11th album announcement, new song ‘Rattle the Cage’ release

Popular News

Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?

Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
37 minutes ago
George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz

George Clooney, Amal Clooney's marriage in trouble? Shocking interview sparks buzz
an hour ago
New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat

New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat
an hour ago