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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
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'Off Campus' star Belmont Cameli's girlfriend warns fans over messaging her family members

Belmonth Cameli and Raina Morris, who have been dating since March 2025, have often become a topic of discussion among fans

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
Off Campus star Belmont Camelis girlfriend warns fans over messaging her family members
'Off Campus' star Belmont Cameli's girlfriend warns fans over messaging her family members 

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris, has issued a serious message for the fans of the hit show as they continue to cross social media boundaries.

Morris, who is a TV writer by profession, once again had to address her boyfriend's fans in a social media post, requesting them to not DM her family members.

Raina Morris addresses Belmont Cameli's fans

On Tuesday, July 14, Morris turned to her Instagram Story, penning, "If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members."

"They are so confused. Write in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u," she added.

Raina Morris/ instagram
Raina Morris/ instagram 

In a second post, Morris shared a popular dialogue from Community, which she edited to read, "I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins."

Raina Morris/ Instagram
Raina Morris/ Instagram 

This is not the first time Morris had to speak out after her boyfriend rose to stardom with the hit Prime Video show, Off Campus.

Raina Morris' alleged rule for Belmont Cameli

She previously made fun of rumours that she had "strict" rules for her boyfriend's fictional romance on the series.

In May, she reacted to a TikTok that claimed Cameli was acting "distinctly cold" toward co-star Ella Bright, who plays his love interest, as she wrote, "strictly business".


The video went on to allege that Morris made "three harsh rules" for Cameli while he worked on Off Campus, including a must presence of an on-set supervisor during intimate scenes, filming should be done with the "full crew present" and Morris allegedly "banned any filming" of Cameli's "private parts".

The false video continued to speculate that Cameli and Bright, 19, had to "wear custom attire for intimate scenes to prevent genuine physical contact".

About 'Off Campus'

Based on the popular book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives. Season 1 focused on Hannah's (Bright) and Garrett's (Cameli) love story, and the costars formed a close friendship in real life.

Ella Bright reacts to fans' speculations

Earlier this month, Bright addressed fans who wanted to see her and Cameli date off screen.

"I totally get [why fans want] it, but it is so weird," Bright said on an episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast. "Like, no."

Bright referred to Cameli as "literally my brother", adding, "I love him so much, but yeah, it's very funny."

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