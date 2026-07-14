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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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India vs England 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah return for Edgbaston clash

Stars return as India faces England in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
India vs England 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah return for Edgbaston clash
India vs England 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah return for Edgbaston clash

The cricket world has turned its attention to Edgbaston, Birmingham, where India and England are facing off in the first of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series today, July 14, 2026. The atmosphere at the stadium is electric with fans eager to see both teams shift their focus to the 50-over format.

England elects to bat first

England won the toss earlier today and elected to bat first. The home side, buoyed by a dominant 4-0 sweep in the recent T20I series, is looking to carry that momentum into the longer format.


As the match progresses, England has shown intent, though the Indian bowling attack has remained disciplined. Early reports from the middle noted: “Ben Duckett is having some work done on his bat before we are ready to go again,” as the game settled into a competitive rhythm.

Star returns boost India’s hopes

For India, this match marks a significant moment as stalwart Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah return to the ODI squad. This appearance is particularly special for Indian fans as the trio is playing together in a 50-over international for the first time in 968 days.

Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, the team is aiming to move past their recent T20I struggles and re-establish their authority in the ODI format.

Format change and tactical shifts

While England dominated the shorter T20 games, pundits believe the ODI format creates a fresh dynamic. England is currently pushing to improve their ICC ODI ranking to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, making every match in this series vital.

Stars return as India faces England in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston
Stars return as India faces England in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston

Meanwhile, India, currently ranked number one in ODIs is looking to use its “proven 50-over pedigree” to assert dominance over the visitors.

Looking ahead

Following today’s clash, the teams will head to Cardiff for the second ODI on July 16, followed by the series finale at Lord’s on July 19. With high stakes and marquee players back in action, both sides are set for a hard-fought series.

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