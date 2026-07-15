WhatsApp prepares own cloud backup service for iPhone users

WhatsApp is currently working to develop a first-party cloud backup provider for iOS, providing iPhone users an alternative to Apple's iCloud for storing chat backups.
Initially spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently developing the feature, with no official launch date announced yet.
Alternative to iCloud backups
Currently, WhatsApp users on iPhones rely on iCloud to back up their chats, media, and settings. Since Apple provides only 5GB of free iCloud storage, many users quickly run out of space, especially those who frequently share photos and videos.
This significant update allows users to store their WhatsApp backups directly on WhatsApp's own servers instead of iCloud.
The app is likely to provide 2GB of free cloud storage, allowing users to preserve their iCloud space for photos, documents, and other apps.
End-to-end encryption by default
One of the major highlights of the newest backup system is privacy. Unlike iCloud, where end-to-end encrypted backups must be enabled manually, backups stored on WhatsApp’s servers will be end-to-end encrypted by default.
Users will be enabled to protect their backups using a passkey, a traditional password, or a 64-digit encryption key.
As per the company, users engaged with the app will only be able to access these backups—not even WhatsApp or its parent company, Meta.
Paid storage plans underway
The free 2GB storage may not be sufficient for users with large chat histories. A report suggested that the company is currently exploring paid cloud storage plans, including a 50GB plan for around $0.99 per month and a 1TB option for users with greater storage needs.
These plans are currently under development and may change ahead of release.
WhatsApps' reported feature's availability
WhatsApp’s new backup provider is currently being developed for iOS and is not yet accessible for beta testers.
Moreover, the company has been working on a similar feature for Android, where it will serve as an alternative to Google Drive.
It is pertinent to mention the company has yet to officially announce whether it is planning its public roll out or not.