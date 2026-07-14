France vs Spain: World Cup semifinals time, venue, prediction 

2026 FIFA World Cup has entered into the final stage with high profile semifinals between the top four teams of the tournament is all set to take place this week.
According to Al Jazeera, in the first semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup France is set to clash with Spain on Tuesday at 2pm (19:00 GMT) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Two-time world champions France, frontrunners to add another one to their tally, face European champions Spain in the biggest match so far of the 2026 World Cup.
History is within touching distance for Les Bleus, who can become only the second European nation to play three successive World Cup finals after West Germany.
How did France and Spain reach the semifinals?
France topped Group I with a perfect record of nine points, winning against Norway, Senegal and Iraq. They thrashed Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 before beating a stubborn Paraguay side 1-0 in the last 16 and sailing into the semifinals with a dominant 2-0 win over Morocco.
Spain topped Group H with seven points, beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and drawing with Cape Verde. They began their knockout campaign with a 3-0 thrashing of Austria in the round of 32 before beating Portugal 1-0 with a late goal in an Iberian football derby in the round of 16.
France vs Spain prediction
Opta’s supercomputer gives France a 42.1 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Spain’s chances of winning are 31.8 percent.
The model estimates a 26.1 percent probability of the game going to extra time.
Who will the winner face in the final?
The winner of the France vs Spain semifinal will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s final in New Jersey.