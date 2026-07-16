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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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2026 Open Championship: How to watch, leaderboard, and latest news

The 154th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Birkdale for a four-day major showdown

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
2026 Open Championship: How to watch, leaderboard, and latest news
2026 Open Championship: How to watch, leaderboard, and latest news

The world’s best golfers have gathered at the historic Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, for the 154th Open Championship.

This year’s tournament running from July 16 to July 19, 2026, marks the 11th time the club has hosted golf’s original major, offering a timeless links test that rewards “precision, creativity and sound decision-making,” according to tournament organizers.

Defending champion eyes a major win

Defending Champion Golfer of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, enters the week as primary focus. While he continues to hold the world number one ranking and has secured a PGA Tour victory this season, he is hunting for his first major title of 2026.

The 154th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Birkdale for a four-day major showdown
The 154th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Birkdale for a four-day major showdown

After a series of strong performances in the year’s previous majors, many are wondering if the 2026 Open is where he will finally “make his move.”

Stars and contenders in the field

The field is packed with global talent including heavy hitters like Rory Mcllory, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. 

2026 Open Championship: How to watch, leaderboard, and latest news

Fans are also keeping a close watch on stars like Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose as they navigate the challenging dunes and deep bunkers of the Southport links.

How to watch the action

For viewers in the United States, coverage of the 2026 Open is available through NBC Sports platforms including Peacock, USA Network and NBC.

Fans in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports. Streaming options, such as Peacock, provide extensive access including featured group coverage and simulcasts to ensure you don’t miss a single shot of the tournament.

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