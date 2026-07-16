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Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan recounts painful childhood sexual harassment in emotional revelation

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years

Sohail Khan has broken his silence on a disturbing childhood experience.

On the latest episode of The Alliance Show, the 56-year-old brother of Bollywood star Salman Khan recounted a horrifying sexual harassment incident he faced as a child that left fans shocked.

In his emotional statement, the Indian actor opened up on being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult.

While talking to Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Khan shared that he is completely against ragging and has always told his children to speak up if anyone bullies or mistreats them.


Recalling his sexual harassment incident, the Tubelight actor stated, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father.”

The actor continued to share, “I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, ‘Son, you kept this inside you for so many years.' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."

About Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan

Born on December 20, 1969, Sohail Salim Khan is an Indian actor and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema.

He is the son of screenwriter Salim Khan and Sushila Charak and the younger brother of actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

Sohail Khan filmography

Sohail Khan’s filmography includes Darna Mana Hai, I Proud to Be an Indian, Krishna Cottage, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Tubelight, Loveyatri, Dabangg 3, and Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi.

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