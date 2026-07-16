Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced patch notes for July 16: Here’s what you must know

Ubisoft has officially launched the Title Update 1.0.4 for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, bringing a range of bug fixes to resolve the persisting issues of all the gaming enthusiasts, along with several gameplay enhancements and performance upgrades.
The patch became available on July 16 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Assassin's Creed Black flag Resynced patch notes updates comes after the game’s strong release, with the game selling over two million copies on its release day, marking a massive success in the company’s history.
Weather, gameplay and performance improvements
One of the update's biggest fixes addresses the game's dynamic weather system. Ubisoft launched a bug that prevented foggy weather from appearing and rebalanced weather patterns to raise the frequency of sunny and clear conditions.
Moreover, the patch fixes multiple gameplay issues, including:
- Double-jump glitches when advanced parkour is enabled
- Players clipping into ships while swimming
- Jackdaw disappearing after upgrades while docked
- Harpooning and boarding bugs
- Civilians entering combat zones
- Dodge issues during whale hunting
Moreover, PC players received benefits from a fix that removes the 30 FPS cutscene lock when using custom graphics settings. Ubisoft says the update also improves overall game stability, lighting and performance.
Visual, audio and quest fixes
Title Update 1.0.4 includes numerous visual enhancements, such as fixing floating bushes, clothing and character clipping, texture problems, fast travel bugs and graphical glitches.
Audio has also received a significant upgrade, including a fix for an issue that caused a single defeated enemy to sound like multiple bodies hitting the ground.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Patch download sizes
To install the Assassin's Creed Black flag Resynced latest update, you are required to have 15.35GB on Xbox Series X|S, 2.44GB on PlayStation 5, 3.71GB on PC and 2.7GB on Steam.
The new patch aims to deliver a smoother and more polished pirate adventure while addressing many of the issues reported by players since launch.