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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Fortnite downtime ends as v41.20 update goes live

Fortnite servers were experiencing outage, as part of v41.20 update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Fortnite downtime ends as v41.20 update goes live
Fortnite downtime ends as v41.20 update goes live

The popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday as part of the rollout for the v41.20 update across the platforms, temporarily suspended access to Battle Royale and other core game modes.

However, systems are now starting to become operational following an outage.

Fortnite downtime ends as v41.20 update goes live

The latest update is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 and mobile.

What's new in Fortnite's latest update?

Epic Games' new update brings a variety of crossover skins, and also coincides with the release of the new Hot Bat Summer event.

Additionally, the new update is likely teasers for the new Fortnite Festival season, alongside other hints of the major collabs on the horizon, including the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants and David Beckham.

It will also mark a major transition towards the latter end of the current Fortnite season, which is slated to conclude on August 20.

When will Fortnite servers be back up?

Fortnite servers were down for a few hours for the July 16 update.

Based on previous updates, servers are expected to return at around 7-8 AM ET on July 16, with some systems started to restore following a downtime.

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