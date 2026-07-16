Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang announced that AI-powered robots will become 'smart, easily adaptable and accessible'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A 

In a significant development, Nvidia has announced joining hands with leading Japanese companies, including Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric, Fujitsu, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, aiming to progress in the evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI).

During an event on Tuesday, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang announced that AI-powered robots will become "smart, easily adaptable and accessible."

He further underscored that Japan has an opportunity to lead in what he described as the next wave of innovation: physical AI, which combines AI with real-world machines and robotics.


Noetra to invest in Nvidia's Rubin chips

Separately, government-backed AI company Noetra, whose investors include Sony, announced plans to purchase 27,500 Nvidia Rubin chips to build infrastructure for physical AI development.

Currently, the company is eyeing to construct its latest AI facility to begin in April 2027, with operations likely to kick off in June 2028.

The investment emphasises Japan’s growing commitment to strengthening its AI ecosystem through advanced computing infrastructure.

Huang draws crowds during Japan visit

Jensen Huang's visit to Japan captured tremendous attention, which is reminiscent of the celebrity status he enjoys in Taiwan.

During his trip, Huang attended a Sega Sammy event in Tokyo's Akihabara district, met executives from major semiconductor companies including Kioxia and Tokyo Electron, and even greeted media and fans outside a local restaurant by handing out bread and tea.

His appearance sparked excitement among technology enthusiasts, with several attendees describing him as one of the world's most influential figures in the AI industry.

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