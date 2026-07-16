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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
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Bellingham explains heated Lionel Messi clash after World Cup semifinal

Bellingham clarifies Messi clash and addresses post-match scuffle

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
Bellingham explains heated Lionel Messi clash after World Cup semifinal
Bellingham explains heated Lionel Messi clash after World Cup semifinal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina ended in a dramatic 2-1 victory for the defending champions. While Argentina celebrated reaching their second consecutive final, the match was marred by intense physical confrontations.

The on-pitch clash

Tensions between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi boiled over during the first half following a contentious refereeing decision.


Addressing the moment, Bellingham clarified, “The chat with Messi? Actually, we were arguing about a foul. It wasn’t anything serious. I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, ‘What about the one I was fouled on?’ And I said, ‘You’re tough enough to take it,’ you know what I mean.”

Post-match confrontation

The atmosphere remained hostile after the final whistle. As Argentina’s players celebrated, Bellingham approached a group of substitutes including Valentin Barco.

Bellingham clarifies Messi clash and addresses post-match scuffle
Bellingham clarifies Messi clash and addresses post-match scuffle

Television footage captured Bellingham striking the back of Barco’s head which led to an immediate push in retaliation. England’s goalkeepers and Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi quickly intervened to separate the players and prevent the situation from escalating.

Clearing the air

While viral social media posts falsely suggested Bellingham insulted Messi about his career, the England star has emphasized there is no genuine animosity between them. He expressed his professional respect for the Argentina captain despite the emotional toll of England’s defeat.

Moving forward

Argentina is now set to face Spain in the final this Sunday. Meanwhile, FIFA has yet to issue an official statement, though the incident involving Barco remains a major point of discussion as authorities review the match’s volatile closing scenes.

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