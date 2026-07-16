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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov amid protests

Mass outrage ensues as Zelensky fires Defense Minister Fedorov

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov amid protests
Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov amid protests

On July 16, 2026, hundreds of Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv and other cities to protest President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov, only 35, was widely regarded as a key modernizer who championed drone technology and fought corruption within the military.

A controversial cabinet shake-up

The dismissal is part of a broader reshuffle that also saw the replacement of the prime minister. While Zelensky has emphasized that these changes are part of an updated political strategy, the removal of Fedorov has sparked significant backlash. Supporters view him as the most effective defense minister since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Reason behind the dismissal

Zelensky explained the move by citing a breakdown in communication between the Ministry of Defense and the military leadership. “I’m just showing that if the sides can’t resolve an issue, I will have to resolve it,” the president stated during a press conference.


Reports suggest ongoing friction between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi contributed to the decision.

Public outcry and resignations

The news prompted immediate public anger with protesters in Kyiv chanting, “Bring Fedorov back!” One demonstrator remarked, “I don’t remember anyone ever being removed so unjustifiably.”

Mass outrage ensues as Zelensky fires Defense Minister Fedorov
Mass outrage ensues as Zelensky fires Defense Minister Fedorov

The situation escalated further when the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov, resigned in protest, stating, “I believe that the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov is a great evil for the country’s defense capability.”

Uncertain path forward

Fedorov, reflecting on his tenure, noted, “I need this position so we can win this war.” While Zelensky considers potential successors including Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the political turmoil continues to pose a challenge to the government’s unity during the ongoing conflict.

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