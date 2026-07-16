Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date

Apple is likely to release the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, continuing its annual smartphone refresh with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a rumored foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Fold Ultra.
The highly anticipated series is likely to launch alongside iOS 27, with several notable upgrades to cameras, battery life, and performance.
iPhone 18 release date and possible price hike
The Cupertino-based tech giant is widely expected to announce the iPhone 18 lineup at its traditional September launch event.
However, buyers may experience significantly higher rates due to increasing memory costs driven by increased AI demand.
A report suggested the iPhone 18 Pro prices are likely to begin with $1,299, making it one of Apple's most expensive smartphones yet.
Design and hardware upgrades
Apple iPhone 18 lineup is likely to retain familiar display sizes, with the standard and Pro models, consisting 6.3-inch screens and the Pro Max offering a 6.9-inch display.
Leaks also point to:
- Brighter displays
- A smaller Dynamic Island on some models
- New A20 and A20 Pro chips
- 12GB RAM across the entire lineup
- Improved 5G connectivity with Apple's C2 modem and upgraded Wi-Fi performance
The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to launch in some tantalising hues, including a rumored Dark Cherry finish.
In terms of battery performance, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, though the larger cell could make the phone slightly thicker and heavier.
Camera upgrades are expected to be among the biggest improvements this year.
Smarter Siri with Apple Intelligence
One of the most notable updates of the iPhone 18 series is iOS 27, bringing an upgraded Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, ensuring a streamlined user experience.