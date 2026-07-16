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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 12 minutes ago
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Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak

Authorities have yet to officially detect the source of the current Cyclospora outbreak in Ohio

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 12 minutes ago
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak
Hamilton County reports 17 Cyclospora amid growth in outbreak

Amid the mounting number of cases in the 'Explosive diarrhoea' outbreak, Cyclosporiasis, up from 16 earlier this week, as the foodborne illness continues to spread across Ohio and other U.S. states.

As per the latest update from Hamilton County Public Health, 12 cases have been confirmed yet, while the number of probable cases remains the same and suspected cases saw a sharp decline from five to four.

Statewide, Ohio has recorded 366 cases and 46 hospitalizations, with no deaths reported. Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 1,645 cases and 141 hospitalizations.

What is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a parasite that transmits via food or water contaminated with human feces.

Once ingested, it causes infection of the small intestine and commonly causes watery and “explosive” diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, and weight loss.

People experiencing these symptoms are urged to immediately consult a doctor to get themselves treated.


How to avoid Cyclospora?

To reduce the risk of infection, officials recommend washing hands thoroughly before handling food, rinsing fruits and vegetables under running water.

Hamilton County health officials mentioned that nearly six Americans experienced a foodborne illness each year and encouraged residents to follow safe food preparation practices.

Authorities have yet to officially detect the source of the current Cyclospora outbreak in Ohio, and investigations remain ongoing.

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