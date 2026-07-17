Jude Bellingham shares team driver's emotional poem to address World Cup exit

Jude Bellingham has finally addressed the World Cup heartbreak with an emotional letter he received from the team's driver, Michael Chandler.
The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in England's World Cup run, netting a total of six goals, before England's journey ended in the semifinals against Argentina.
Jude Bellingham shares heartfelt letter
On Friday, July 17, Jude turned to his Instagram to confess that he "was really struggling to find the right words" to address the Three Lions' journey and semifinals' appearance but "this pretty much hits the nail on the head", referencing a handwritten poem he received from the team's driver in Kansas, which he shared alongside a snap of himself.
"Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard-earned money to travel to America and get behind us. Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together, we can achieve big things… And we will! Love yous!," he captioned the post.
Bellingham was one of the few England stars to speak publicly after England's 2-1 loss.
Expressing heartbreak over the defeat, the midfielder admitted that he "wanted to be part of the England team that has finally done it".
'The Lion's Way'
Titled "The Lion's Way", the poem, which comprised four pages, read, "The Lion does not boast aloud / Nor chase the praise of every crowd / He knows the roar that shakes the night / Is born when fear is met with might."
"The match is not with foe alone / The truest pitch is self unknown / Before one pass is struck with grace / The heart must first have won its race."
"For strength is more than driving speed / Or planting firmly every cleat / It lives within the iron will /To climb again the steeper hill."
"The body tires/ The lungs grow tight / The legs grow heavy in the fight / Yet steadfast minds refuse retreat / They drag the weary to their feet."
"Endurance is a faithful friend / It walks beside you to the end / While others yield to pain's command / It whispers low, "Hold your stand."
"The clever mind outplays the strong / Who rush with fury all day long / A patient pass, a measured pace/ Will forever conquer reckless haste."
"The hawk may see the pitch above/ The lion wins through steadfast love / Of every movement, every run / Where many minds become but one."
"...No referee can steal your choice/ No hostile song can drown your voice / The world may shake, the night may burn / Your answer shapes the final turn."
The last page began with, "Victory now was the score / Lifting gold evermore / But greatest triumph, clear to see / Was quiet self mastery."
"For trophies tarnish / And crowds grow still / Time itself outlasts all the skill."
"But those who govern both heart and mind / Leave fear and doubt far behind / So walk the Lion's ancient road / Carry calmly every load / Meet each trial firm and true / Let discipline be the strength in you."
"For fortune favors not the loud / Nor always crowns the largest crowd / She often walks beside the one / Whose hardest battle has been won / Not on the pitch beneath the lights / But deep within, through sleepless nights."
"And when the final whistle sings / And victory lifts its golden wings / The truest roar will still be heard / A soul made strong. A soul assured. July 15, 2026."
Notably, England and France will face each other for bronze medal in the 2026 World Cup third-place match, scheduled for Saturday, July 18.