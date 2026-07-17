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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Lewis Hamilton pens touching message as Kim Kardashian grieves family loss

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been romantically connected since the begining of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton pens touching message as Kim Kardashian grieves family loss
Lewis Hamilton pens touching message as Kim Kardashian grieves family loss 

Lewis Hamilton is backing Kim Kardashian in an hour of need.

The Formula One driver has shared an emotional message shortly after his girlfriend lost a beloved family member.

On Thursday, July 16th, the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the death of their beloved grandmother and Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo Shannon's devastated death.

The Kardashian starlet's mother passed away at the age of 91, leaving Kris and her six daughters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, in utter grief. 

Kim Kardashian pays heartbreaking tribute to late family member 

Notably, Kris's third-eldest daughter, who is also dating Lewis, has shared an emotional tribute for her late grandmother.

Taking to her Instagram account, the SKIMS founder shared, "My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!"

"You will always be a part of me. I love you soooooo much, and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!" she concluded her emotional message.

Kris Jenner confirms mother, MJ's death at 91 

Her mom, Kris, also confirmed the death of her mother with a teary post on Instagram.

This update came after Lewis – who is dating Kim earlier this year shared a message which seemingly gave the strength to his lady love during the heartbreaking family situation.

The 41-year-old British racing driver posted the rare family photos from their recent trip, featuring the All's Fair actress and her kids, Psalm West, Saint West and Chicago West, whom the socialite shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Lewis Hamilton's support for Kim Kardashian  

"Hold your people close," the touching message stated in the caption.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been romantically connected since they were spotted together enjoying the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance by the Grammy-winning musician, Bad Bunny. 

Since then, the two have been going strong and have shown support for each other during their respective hour of need. 

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