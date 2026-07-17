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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return

Queen Camilla plays key role in King Charles and Prince Harry's 'off-camera' reunion during five-day UK trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles reveals Queen Camillas role in Prince Harrys emotional UK return
King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return  

King Charles has seemingly shown the importance of his life partner, Queen Camilla, in his life. 

His Majesty – who snubbed his youngest and distant son, Prince Harry, at the last minute before he returned to British soil has also realised the Duke of Sussex with his powerful move for his wife. 

After turning down his offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during the Prince's five-day UK trip, the 78-year-old British monarch has quietly invited the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Why King Charles only invite Queen Camilla from royal family for Prince Harry's reunion? 

During the private meeting at the King's Highgrove residence, the monarch was only accompanied by Her Majesty, whom he dubbed as "non-negotiable part of his life." 


An insider close to Buckingham Palace revealed that, "She is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life; there is no reconciliation with him without her."  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's off camera meeting with Their Majesties 

The tipster also confirmed that the "off-camera" meeting took place after the monarch's aides had clarified to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that photographs would not be released from the gathering due to the privacy of Their Majesties.

"People shouldn’t know anything about these meetings; they should be allowed to rekindle those family ties," the source noted.

Prince Harry's 'complex' relationship with Queen Camilla 

These newly amended protocols reportedly reflected that the King has given Harry a befitting response after he publicly snubbed his stepmother in his bombshell memoir, Spare, which he published in 2023, two years after he stepped down from his senior working royal role in 2020.

At the time, the father of two cited his "complexed" relationship with Queen Camilla, particularly his behaviour after she married King Charles in 2005.

"I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," he added.

However, Harry also reported his unpleasant experience with his family after meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Speaking about their recent much-awaited reunion, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that, “It’s the first step on the road. It’s a long, long road to reconciliation.”

As of now, neither the Duke of Sussex nor King Charles has commented on the reconciliation equation.   


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