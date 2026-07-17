Prince Harry offers honest reaction after England's World Cup exit

Prince Harry has shared his candid reaction to England's heartbreaking World Cup defeat, expressing his disappointment while praising the Three Lions for their determined campaign.
Speaking at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was "of course" saddened by England's defeat to Argentina.
Harry attended the event solo, where he was seen chatting with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley.
His response came after Argentina beat England with a score of 2 -1 following a stunning comeback.
Prince William’s on reaction England’s defeat
Harry’s older brother, Prince William, also shared on X that he was “gutted” after England’s loss.
“England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you,” he wrote.
The Prince of Wales added, “Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all.”
“The most complete England team in a tournament,” he continued, before saying, “Hold your heads high.”
King Charles reaction on England’s defeat
King Charles joked he was "drowning his sorrows" during a visit to Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery in Dorset, where he poured himself a pint of Fursty Ferret ale following England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Before taking a sip, Charles quipped with a wry smile, "Maybe it's a good day to drown a few sorrows."
Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles
Harry, 41, recently returned from a drama-filled UK trip amid security concerns and a reported accommodation dispute.
Despite the setbacks, he reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House alongside Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, marking the King's first meeting with his grandchildren in four years.
The reunion was reportedly overshadowed by security concerns that cut the family's trip short. Sources said Meghan Markle supported Harry despite the disappointment, while reports also claimed Harry and Prince William remain estranged and have had no contact.