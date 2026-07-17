Prince Harry resonates with William's 'sadness' in first public appearance after King Charles meeting 

Prince Harry has returned to the United States of America with responsibilities!
The Duke of Sussex has made his first-ever public appearance after he marked an "off-camera" reunion with King Charles III and Queen Camilla during his five-day trip to the United Kingdom last week.
A few days after he landed in the country, Harry, 41, attended a special event organised by TIME magazine to honour the Duke over his exceptional contributions in hosting the Invictus Games.
The estranged British Royal Family member stepped out solo to mark the surprise appearance at TIME's 100 Most Influential People in Sports red carpet.
Prince Harry's cheeky response on his first appearance
As the father of two made a stylish appearance, his cheeky persona grabbed the attention of cameras, as he jokingly admitted to the media that they were the "most polite" photographers.
Before his appearance, the popular American tabloid also honoured Harry for his work with the Invictus Games.
Speaking about his achievement, the youngest son of His Majesty said, "I thought, ‘Wow, look at the power of sport, look at how it is literally changing lives in front of my very eyes."
"It was so clear to me. Let’s invite as many countries as possible to make it international, because clearly more countries need to benefit from this," the prince added.
Prince Harry reflects William's pain during his first engagement aftre reutrning to USA
Harry – who also made his five-day trip to the UK to attend his due public engagements focused on the Invictus Games- has resonated the shared pain with Prince William, who appeared to be sad over the heartbreaking defeat of England against Argentina in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite being snubbed at the last minute by Buckingham Palace’s aides for turning down the King's stay offer, the Duke of Sussex stayed connected to his English roots. When asked about the latest defeat, he replied, "Of course," which mirrored his brother's pain.
For those unaware, Prince William shared a statement on July 16th, revealing he was "gutted" after England's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.