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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
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Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida

The NFL star has changed into his training gear, two weeks after wedding with Taylor Swift

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida
Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida

Travis Kelce showed off his wedding band as he return to football, weeks after the extravagant wedding with Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, July 16, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted working out in Florida, just two weeks after exchanging vows with the pop star at Madison Square Garden.

Travis Kelce arrives for training session

In the snaps going viral, Travis could be seen making his way to training while rocking Nike gear, carrying a duffel bag and flashing his wedding band.

Travis Kelce in Florida
Travis Kelce in Florida

Ahead of training camp, the NFL player has now shifted his focus to football following a difficult 2025 campaign, after the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2024, despite Travis recording 851 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

During the offseason, speculations about the retirement of Travis Kelce ignited to new heights; however, it has been cleared that the three-time Super Bowl champion is preparing for his 14th NFL season.

With the Chiefs, he has totalled 13,002 receiving yards, 80 touchdowns and three Super Bowl rings.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Travis' workout outing came two weeks after the player and Taylor's buzzworthy July 3 wedding, which was officiated by Adam Sandler.


Instead of choosing bridesmaids and groomsmen, the pair highlighted their close bond with their family, as Taylor's brother Austin served as her Man of Honour, while Travis' brother Jason was his Best Man.

The star-studded ceremony is speculated to cost the pair somewhere between $20 million and $30 million.

Notably, Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2026 season at home against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

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