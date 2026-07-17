FIFA introduces NFL-style World Cup rings ahead of final match 

In an apparent move to make the World Cup more catering to the US audience, FIFA is set to present World Cup rings to the winners of Sunday's final.
The exciting match between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for July 19, will be attended by President Donald Trump and will include NFL-style rings.
About World Cup rings
Thirty rings will be made available to the world champions, and a further 1,996 rings will go on sale to fans.
Each ring will include a mini World Cup trophy in its design and an engraving in the band.
Trump, who will attend the match and hand the trophy to the winners, has not attended any of the 102 World Cup games so far, missing all of the USA's matches before their tournament run ended in the round of 16 match against Belgium.
Moreover, a weather warning has also been issued in New York over air quality caused by wildfires in Canada; however, there are no reports that the final game at MetLife Stadium will be affected.
President Trump and Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose bond with Trump has been under scrutiny since the World Cup kicked off, has already announced that the President would be attending the final game of the World Cup.
Their relationship received backlash after Trump called the FIFA chief to seek a review of United Status striker Folarin Balogun's red card.
The eventual decision to suspend Balogun's automatic ban was heavily criticised, with questions raised about the integrity of the tournament.
Balogun was allowed to participate in the knockout game against Belgium, which ended with a devastating 4-1 defeat for the USMNT.
No other red or yellow cards have been suspended during this World Cup, despite France and England appealing to have their own respective incidents reviewed.
Besides the rings, the 2026 World Cup final will also feature the tournament's first-ever halftime show.
The Super Bowl-style event will be co-headlined by global stars, including Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS.