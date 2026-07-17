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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
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Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start

Lucas Herbert makes strong move during second round at Royal Birkdale

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start
Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert has positioned himself well during the second round of the 2026 Open Championships at Royal Birkdale. After an even-par opening round, Herbert has produced some impressive moments on Day 2, gaining ground on the leaderboard.

A strong turnaround

Following a challenging first round where no Australian managed to break par, Herbert has shown improved rhythm and aggressive play in the second round. He is looking to capitalize on scoring chances as the tournament progresses into the weekend.

Current standing

Herbert opened with a 70 and has continued his campaign on Friday. While early second-round leaders include players such as Jackson Suber (who shot 65 in Round 1), Herbert remains in the mix as a dangerous contender with his links experience and recent form.

Managing the links

Royal Birkdale continues to provide a stern test but Herbert has demonstrated his ability to adapt to the demanding conditions. 


He has previously spoken about the special atmosphere of major championships, noting, “there’s just something special about the place, whether you are top 10 or finish dead last.”

Battling for the Claret Jug

The leaderboard is tightly packed as players push for position ahead of the weekend. Herbert, who secured his maiden LIV Golf victory earlier this year in Virginia, brings momentum and confidence into this major. He will need continued strong play over the remaining holes to put himself in contention for a first major title.

High stakes at Birkdale

With defending champion Scottie Scheffler and other top players in the field, the pressure is high at one of golf’s most prestigious venues. Herbert’s performance this week highlights his growing stature among the world’s elite and offers another opportunity to make a statement on the biggest stage.

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