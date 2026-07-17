Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy  

Timothée Chalamet’s new post hinted at his breakup with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
On the same day, the 28-year-old American socialite lost her grandmother, MJ. The Kardashians starlet also sparked a frenzy after a viral screenshot grabbed headlines.
The Dune 3 actor and Jenner – who have been away from the spotlight are now under the radar due to their high-profile relationship, which began nearly three years ago.
A viral screenshot shows Chalamet made a huge confession about his separation from Jenner as the message appeared to be released via his Instagram stories.
Timothée Chalamet's new post
The message read, "Me and Kylie have sadly split, but remain good friends," the Interstellar actor captioned in his alleged post.
Fans' reactions
As the post gained momentum on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to share their raw reactions over the screenshot.
One said, "Is there even any truth to this ?"
Another mocked the couple after the actor spotted enjoying himself with Dallas Squad Cheerleaders during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating," It was those Dallas cheerleaders, huh."
"Oh no!! Not right after he went to go visit the Cowboys cheerleaders," a third said.
While a third commented, "FAKE."
Timothée Chalamet's interaction with Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders
This update came a few days after Timothée Chalamet made an appearance with his father, Marc Chalamet, to witness the match between France and Spain.
The father-son duo were spotted in the VIP box at AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, on July 14, 2026.
During his new appearance, Kylie Jenner was marked absent when he met with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Upon his meeting with the NFL cheerleading and dance squad, the Marty Supreme star revealed his secret obsession with the cheerleading squad.
At the time, he said, "Nice to meet you guys!" and admitted he was "starstruck" as he hugged cheerleader Anna Kate Sundvould.
Well, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship is at stake as fans have been predicting that they parted ways due to his interaction with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
So far, the two have yet to address the ongoing speculations.