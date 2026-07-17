Jarrod Bowen commits to West Ham for 2026/27 Championship season

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has officially committed his immediate future to the club following a “contract adjustment.” Despite the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship, the England international has chosen to stay at the London Stadium to lead the team’s push for promotion.
A dedicated leader
Although there had been significant speculation regarding a move to several Premier League clubs this summer, Bowen has made his intentions clear. The 29-year-old forward emphasized his loyalty to the team after a period of reflecting during the off-season.
Reflecting on his decision to remain a Hammer, he noted, “I look in years and years to come of when I retire, what’s going to bring me the most happiness. For me now that’s getting this club back into the Premier League.”
Behind the decision
The player’s commitment followed direct discussions with club leadership including a trip to Prague to meet with major shareholder Daniel Kretinsky. Bowen shared that the club’s long-term vision was a deciding factor, stating:
“I flew out to Prague in the Czech Republic to meet Daniel and Jiri and the ambition that I got from them, certainly in terms of the direction the club wants to move in, it interests me a lot. It didn’t take a lot for me because this club means a lot to me.”
Terms of the agreement
The revised deal does not extend his current stay which is already set to run until the summer of 2030. Instead, this adjustment ensures the club’s captain is fully locked in for the upcoming 2026/27 Championship campaign.
Looking ahead
Bowen has been a vital presence for West Ham since joining in January 2020. Having featured in 281 matches and contributing 85 goals, he remains a pivotal figure as the club attempts to navigate the second tier for the first time in 14 years. Describing his stance on the uncertainty of the summer, he added, “When I say something, I don’t hide away from it.”