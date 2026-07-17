Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian is reportedly so awestruck by Taylor Swift's wedding that she has come up with a wild idea to steal her limelight.
Amid the buzz surrounding Taylor and Travis's dreamy NYC wedding, which took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, The Kardashians alum has turned to her mom, Kris Jenner with an eye-popping plan to walk down the aisle with her F1 boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.
Per the inside sources, Kim - who was previously married to Kanye West and share a longstanding beef with Taylor, is desperate to "upstage" her with a bigger and more lavish nuptials.
"Things with Lewis are going really well, and it’s got serious," a source told Closer magazine.
They continued, "Kim doesn’t want to jump the gun, but she has got marriage in her sights again."
"Seeing Taylor’s grand wedding to Travis has really made her think about what her next wedding could look like," claimed the source.
They went on to revealed that Kim has "been thinking about making it one of the most epic nuptials of all time."
"She loves the idea of having it at the Miami International Autodrome, which can hold up to 275,000 fans when they have races there," added the insider.
The Skims founder was jealous, as soon as she saw "the hoopla surrounding Taylor’s wedding, it brought out the green-eyed monster in her."
"She was straight on the phone to her mom, Kris, who suggested she could “one-up” Taylor to do something even bigger," added the tipster.