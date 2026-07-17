Jake Paul announces MMA return: Challenges Brock Lesnar after Anthony Joshua loss

Jake Paul is officially planning his return to combat sports. The 29-year-old influencer-turned-boxer has been sidelined since his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last December, a fight that resulted in a broken jaw.
Lesson learned in the ring
Reflecting on the brutal defeat against the former unified heavyweight champion, Paul admitted that he is ready to shift his strategy. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week, he clarified his future plans, stating, “I just probably won’t fight Olympic gold medal heavyweights anymore. I learned my lesson.”
While this injury has kept him from training or sparring for months, he expects medical clearance to resume sparring soon.
Targeting a move to MMA
Paul is currently weighing his options for both boxing and MMA matches. Among his potential targets, he has surprisingly floated a bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.
Paul believes his background as a high school wrestler in Ohio gives him the legitimacy to step into the cage with a star like Lesnar.
Potential rematch with Nate Diaz
In addition to the Lesnar challenge, a return to the MMA arena could include a high-profile rematch with Nate Diaz. Paul previously defeated Diaz in a professional boxing match in 2023.
While no official timelines have been set for his return, Paul confirmed that he is in active discussions with multiple potential opponents as he prepares to restart his career.