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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans

The ‘Spider-Man’ star pens a heartfelt message as his new movie ‘The Odyssey’ hits cinemas

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans

Tom Holland had an “epic adventure” working on his new movie.

Hours after his latest film The Odyssey made it to the theatres on Friday, July 17, the 30-year-old English actor took to Instagram to pens a special message to fans and thanking the entire cast and crew for making “shepherding” him through the “whirlwind.”

“There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH. Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career,” stated the Spider-Man 4 star.

He continued, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt. Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind.”


The Uncharted actor also expressed gratitude to The Odyssey producers Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas for providing him such a great opportunity.

“Thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved,” he added.

Holland concluded his post with a warm message to fans, writing, “The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can and I’ll see you soon.”

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film, which is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name.

The Odyssey trailer


The Odyssey plot

The storyline for The Odyssey on IMDb reads, “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

The Odyssey cast

The star-studded cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya.

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