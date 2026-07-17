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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Catilin Clark & WNBA safety: League faces growing backlash

WNBA safety under fire amid rising Caitlin Clark controversy

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Catilin Clark & WNBA safety: League faces growing backlash
Catilin Clark & WNBA safety: League faces growing backlash

The WNBA is currently navigating intense scrutiny regarding player safety and officiating. Tensions reached a boiling point after a June 24 game when Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with Caitlin Clark’s throat.

While officials did not call a foul during the game, the league later suspended Thomas for one game for “recklessly making contact with her fist.”

Escalation and online abuse

The aftermath triggered a wave of toxic social media vitriol. Alyssa Thomas reported receiving death threats and racial slurs, while Caitlin Clark has also been a target of harassment.

“I’ve said up here and said before, the harassment, the hate, none of that is OK,” Clark remarked, adding that “there should never be a question of character.”


Fever coach Stephanie White echoed this sentiment, calling the online behavior “absolutely unacceptable” and urging people to stop attacking players behind their keyboards.

Political involvement

The situation shifted into the political arena when 11 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the WNBA, asking if attacks on Clark might be “racially motivated.” 

WNBA safety under fire amid rising Caitlin Clark controversy
WNBA safety under fire amid rising Caitlin Clark controversy

The group demanded answers regarding how the league handles physical play and monitors online abuse.

League response

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently noted that Clark has unfairly become a “political football” in a broader cultural debate. The WNBA, meanwhile, continues to implement security protocols, including AI tools to track threats and expanded mental health resources.

Despite these efforts, Clark expressed frustration that the ongoing controversy has overshadowed the game, stating, “I feel like that’s just a real disservice to our league.”

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