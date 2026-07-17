Jannik Sinner celebrates Wimbledon win with Laila Hasanovic

Jannik Sinner has once again proven his dominance on the grass courts of London, successfully defending his Wimbledon title. The 24-year-old Italian world No. 1 secured his fifth career Grand Slam victory on July 12, 2026, after a hard-fought four-set battle against Alexander Zverev.
A hard-fought championship win
The final was a high-quality affair, with Sinner overcoming a first-set tiebreak loss to win 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. This triumph marks his second consecutive Wimbledon title and his sixth tournament win of the year.
Despite the high-stakes pressure, Sinner maintained his composure, firing 15 aces and keeping his unforced errors to a minimum.
Supportive presence courtside
While Sinner focused on the court, his girlfriend, Danish model and entrepreneur Laila Hasanovic, was a constant source of support. Hasanovic, who has been a regular fixture at major events, was spotted cheering for the champion from his player’s box.
After securing the final point, the couple shared a celebratory embrace highlighting their close bond amid his professional success.
Reflecting on success
In his post-match speech, Sinner remained humble and focused on the team effort behind his performance. Reflecting on the intense match, he shared: “We both started off very well, serving very fast. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, I have to thank the support I get.”
Looking ahead
After rebounding from an early exit at the French Open, Sinner’s victory re-establishes his place as the leader of men’s tennis. With his fifth major trophy secured, the tennis world now looks to see if the Italian star can continue his momentum for the rest of the season.