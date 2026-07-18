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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and kid recently reunited with the King Charles and Queen Camilla in the UK

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Prince Harry has shared a fresh update on King Charles' health and opened up about Meghan Markle and their children following the family's recent private reunion in the UK.

During a surprise appearance at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York, the Duke of Sussex offered guests a rare update on his family.

A source told Page Six that Prince Harry was overheard telling guests his father, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since 2024, is "doing great."

The insider added that Harry said Meghan and the couple's children were "happy" to be home in California after spending time in the UK.

Earlier in the evening, Harry told the outlet he was "of course" disappointed by England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

His surprise appearance at the TIME100 Sports Gala also delighted guests eager to meet the Duke of Sussex.

“The kids are growing like weeds,” Harry gushed to a guest.

Prince Harry speech

During the event, he took the stage to deliver a speech about the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 to provide a multisport event for wounded military service veterans.

“It’s truly an honor to be here tonight to celebrate the power of sport,” the speech began.

He added, “I don’t just mean the big wins and historic moments. I mean the tough losses, the sacrifices, the moments that no one ever sees.

The duke mentioned, “Sport is where you first felt the essence of teamwork and community. It shaped your discipline, your drive and your very identity. It taught you to revel in the challenges and the joy of overcoming or defining the odds.”

Harry said the British Army, not sport, shaped his identity, admitting he felt "lost" after leaving military service.

He added that sport helped him cope, calling it "medicine," not just entertainment or competition.

Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles

Notably, the appearance came just days after Harry's recent reunion with the Royal Family in the UK.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House, marking the King's first meeting with Archie and Lilibet since 2022.

Markle and the children did not make any public appearances during the visit.

Harry resigned from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., with his family.

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