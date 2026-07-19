British steel nationalization: China’s Jingye Group demands compensation from UK government

The Chinese industrial company Jingye Group has demanded full financial compensation from the UK government. This major clash follows the UK’s formal decision to nationalize British Steel, taking the historic manufacturer into public ownership.
Outrage over “zero compensation”
Jingye acquired the struggling British steelmaker in 2020, rescuing it from collapse. However, the UK took operational control last year after the Chinese owners threatened to shut down vital blast furnaces.
In a fierce public statement, Jingye accused the British government of disregarding its long-term financial backing. The firm stated that “the British side has disregarded Jingye’s sustained investment and substantial contribution, while offering compensation that is virtually zero.”
Accusations of breaking international law
Jingye claims the sudden state takeover unfairly destroys its legal property rights. The firm strongly warned that the UK’s forced acquisition is “destroying its own credibility, chilling the confidence of investors worldwide.” It explicitly labeled the actions as a “blatant extortion and a flagrant violation of international law.”
Pushing for international arbitration
The Chinese government has backed the company, lodging formal complaints against London. Jingye has launched formal legal consultations under bilateral investment treaties and plans to take the UK to international arbitration if necessary.
UK government defends takeover
British officials firmly maintain that nationalization was essential to protect thousands of industrial jobs and preserve the country’s defense manufacturing capabilities. UK leaders noted that an independent evaluator will ultimately review the case to decide if any payout is truly owed.