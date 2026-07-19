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  • Updated 3 hours ago
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U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy

Protests erupt in Italy over U.S. Ambassador’s superyacht tour

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy

U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, has sparked intense diplomatic controversy while touring Italian cities on his 120-meter superyacht, the “Boardwalk.”

The billionaire businessman, appointed by President Donald Trump, claims the “Coastal Diplomacy” tour honors the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and strengthens bilateral ties.

However, the optics of a billionaire hosting elites on a $450 million vessel have drawn sharp criticism.

Rising political tensions

The tour coincides with a strained period in U.S.-Italy relations following public disagreements between President Trump and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding the war in Iran.


Despite the friction, Fertitta remains unbothered, telling the “New York Times,” “Such facts do not affect my relationship or U.S.-Italy relations.” Supporters suggest he serves as a vital mediator but critics view the timing as tone-deaf.

Protests and public backlash

Venice residents recently staged protests against the yacht’s arrival, chanting slogans like “Venice is not the USA.” Local activist Stella Morion remarked, “It is a very peculiar way to conduct diplomacy” and argued it symbolizes an elitist political model.

Protests erupt in Italy over U.S. Ambassador’s superyacht tour
Protests erupt in Italy over U.S. Ambassador’s superyacht tour

Protesters, already weary of the city being treated as a playground for the wealthy, clashed with police as they demonstrated against the display of extreme privilege.

Security costs and criticism

While the U.S. Embassy maintains that Fertitta is personally funding the trip, Italian taxpayers are footing the bill for extensive security. Italian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters have been diverted to escort the yacht.

Parliamentary member Luana Zannella blasted the operation as a “diplomatic vacation” that unfairly shifts financial burdens onto Italy.

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