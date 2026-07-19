'Tallahassee Lassie' singer Freddy Cannon passes away at 89 before planned appearance 

Freddy Cannon is no more!
The voice behind the iconic song Tallahassee Lassie has died at the age of 89, his close friend and iHeartRadio broadcaster, Tom Cuddy, announced.
On Saturday, July 18th, the sombre announcement was made during an episode aired over the weekend.
Tom revealed Freddy's cause of death, stating that the late singer died after he was rushed to the hospital's emergency room on July 10th after his health deteriorated.
The legendary musician was also scheduled to make a special television appearance, as he had agreed to an in-depth interview with DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow, which was due on July 11th.
How Freddy Cannon died?
However, before the interview, he was taken to the hospital, from where he never returned.
Freddy rose to prominence with his epic rendition of Tallahassee Lassie, which he released in 1967.
The song holds a special place in the deceased musician's heart as it was written by his mother, who reportedly wrote all the words to the middle.
According to media reports, the song reached #6 on the U.S. pop chart, #13 on the U.S. R&B chart, and #17 on the UK Singles Chart in 1959.
The track was also ranked #40 on Billboard's Year-End Hot 100 singles of 1959.
It sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc by the RIAA.
Early life of the late musician
Freddy Cannon was also branded as Freddy "Boom Boom" Cannon; he was born on December 4th, 1936, in Lynn, Massachusetts, where he started his music career.
After gaining momentum with his legendary song, the late musician moved to Philadelphia in his late teens with his life partner, Jeanette.
He also published his memoir, Where the Action Is!, in 2011, in which he details his musical journey and the challenges.
Freddy Cannon is survived by his children, Conny Weber and Billy Cannon; his sister Mary Lou; son-in-law Jim; daughter-in-law Beth; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His wife died in 2024.