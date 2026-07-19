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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Victoria Beckham makes Mel C’s wedding special with meaningful gift as she skips ceremony

Victoria Beckham’s touching gift to Mel C grabs attention as she skips her wedding to Chris Dingwall

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Victoria Beckham makes Mel C’s wedding special with meaningful gift as she skips ceremony
Victoria Beckham makes Mel C’s wedding special with meaningful gift as she skips ceremony

Victoria Beckham proved distance was no obstacle as she made Mel C’s wedding extra special.

The 52-year-old Spice Girls alum got married to her Australian model boyfriend Chris Dingwall in an intimate countryside wedding over the weekend.

While all other members of Spice Girls, which include Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, and Geri Halliwell, attended the enchanting nuptials at the Country House Cumbria in England, Victoria Beckham was noticeably absent from the ceremony.

However, despite skipping the event due to being in the US with her husband, David Beckham, for the 2026 World Cup, the Posh Spice still played a significant role in her pal’s wedding through a heartfelt gesture.

According to the Daily Mail, Mel C’s wedding dress, which was a full-length, white backless gown, was designed by none other than her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham.


“It was a gift from Victoria, they are really close. Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could,” a source shared.

Another added, “It was her great pleasure to make the dress for Mel.”

Meanwhile, a third insider shared that Mel C and Chris Dingwall wanted an “intimate” wedding, surrounded by their closest friends and family only. “Mel and Chris wanted an understated wedding, she didn’t want a big flashy day but something smaller and very classy. Mel swore she would never get married, having a big do wasn’t really for her,” they stated.


The tipster added, “It is the perfect venue for them, totally out of the way but in the most beautiful place and everyone had the most fantastic time.”

About Melanie C and Chris Dingwall

About Melanie C and Chris Dingwall
About Melanie C and Chris Dingwall

Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, has been a romantic relationship with Australian businessman and property developer Chris Dingwall since 2024.

Since the beginning of their romance, the couple have largely kept their love life out of the public eye, choosing to maintain a private relationship.

The lovebirds made their first public appearance together in 2025 and since then have occasionally been spotted attending events and spending time together, but have rarely spoken publicly about their love life.

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