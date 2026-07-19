Blake Lively breaks silence after Justin Baldoni seeks denial of her legal fee request

Blake Lively remains unfazed with Justin Baldoni’s new court appeal months after settling her sexual harassment lawsuit against the latter.
The Age of Adaline actress broke her silence for the first time since her It Ends With Us director and costar filed for the denial or reduction in Blake’s request for a whopping $8 million in attorneys’ fees and litigation costs gal fee.
Taking to her Instagram stories Blake shared a small video clip proudly showing off a glass jar with a firefly caught inside.
“These are the days” wrote Ryan Reynolds wife in the caption of the video which saw the firefly glowing for a fraction of second.
Just for days before this cute little update from Blake, Justin filed an appeal to the federal judge, Lewis Limon on Monday, July 13, the 42-year-old and Wayfarer Studios described the Gossip Girl alum’s request as “anything but a typical fee motion.”
Justin’s lawyers further claimed that Blake Lively's request for $8 million in legal fees is unreasonably high arguing that her team charged “excessive” hourly rates, among other claims.
They point to a similar defamation case involving The New York Times, where the newspaper asked for only $181,622.70 in attorney fees after successfully getting the same type of defamation claim dismissed.
In the filing, Justin’s legal team also argued, “The most cursory review of Lively’s submission shows multiple lawyers at the same hearings, numerous charges for lawyers conferencing, conferring, or strategizing with one another, and to put it mildly, extremely excessive research and online investigation.”
The appeal also dubbed the 38-year-old actress’s demand for “$539,514.01 in costs and expenses,” as “a whopping” amount.
It continued, “Lively fails to meet her burden to present credible evidence showing that the fees and costs she seeks to recover are reasonable and, accordingly, her fee motion should be denied in its entirety.”
“At minimum, the Court should substantially reduce the request, using as a benchmark the $181,622.70 the Times sought after securing dismissal of Count II on its separate motion to dismiss – the same outcome Lively achieved,” added the request from Justin’s attorneys – obtained by various outlets.