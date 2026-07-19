Taylor Swift's wedding guests mistook Adam Sandler's role for a joke

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests got surprised when actor Adam Sandler hilariously walked down the aisle as the couple's officiant during the lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden.
While conversing on The Compound podcast, guest Jonathan Thomas stated several people initially thought Sandler's appearance was a joke.
Initially, Thomas described the experience of the special event, saying it was a “very solemn, very sincere, very emotional” wedding—including one part of the ceremony that all of the guests reportedly thought was a joke.
However, Sandler went on to deliver a heartwarming speech that elevated everyone’s mood with his iconic style of amazing humor with emotional moments and even included a few songs.
“Adam Sandler … came down [the aisle], everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first. He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere [and] sang a few things,” He further added.
During the ceremony, Sandler also joked about the traditional wedding vow, "for richer or poorer," telling the couple they would not have to worry about that.
Moreover, he shared simple advice, encouraging Swift and Kelce to keep kissing each other every day.
He further revealed that Travis Kelce spoke for nearly 30 minutes during his vows and became emotional while speaking. Taylor Swift's vows were described as poetic and heartfelt.
Following the ceremony, guests entered a grand reception area designed to resemble a massive castle.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly tied the knot on July 3, 2026, in a lavish ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
As for the couple’s wedding venue, the iconic arena was transformed into a captivating, enchanting garden setting for the nuptials on July 3.
The star-studded event united stars from music, Hollywood and sports, with giant screens outside the venue displaying a playful "JUST T MARRIED!" message for the newlyweds.