Kendall Jenner finally responds to Jacob Elordi photos backlash amid MJ’s death

Kendall Jenner has subtly responded to haters for backlash over her new cozy photos with beau, Jacob Elordi.
The 818 Tequila founder found herself at the center of a heated controversy earlier this week – after photos with the Euphoria actress went viral amid a family tragedy.
Just hours after Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, “MJ” Shannon in an emotional Instagram post, the celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi shared photos of the 30-year-old model enjoying downtime with her new love interest, Jacob at Kylie’s Malibu mansion.
The photos, where Jacob and Kendall were seen enjoying each other’s company while twinning in matching all-white outfits, sparked intense backlash as they arrived on the same day, the Kardashian family was morning the death of their grandmother.
Many users even accused the couple of being “performative” as they were caught looking straight into the spy camera in one or two photos.
While others expressed their outrage shaming Kendall for intimate photos with the Wuthering Heights actor when “MJ just died”.
Amid all the scrutiny and backlash, Kendall turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, July 18, to share a photo of her late grandmother.
The black-and-white photo of MJ – which Kendall was apparently seeing on a giant projector in her room captured her radiant smile as she stood in front of a vintage car.
MJ Shannon’s death announcement by Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenne’s mom, Kris turned to her Instagram account on Thursday July 16 to share a beautiful photo of her late mother with an emotional note.
“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” she began in her lengthy tribute.
Kris continued, “My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”
“She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” she added.