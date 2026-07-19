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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jennifer Morrison reveals how fame made her lose her identity

The 'Once Upon a Time' alum got candid about how success came at the cost of her personal identity

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jennifer Morrison reveals how fame made her lose her identity
Jennifer Morrison reveals how fame made her lose her identity

Jennifer Morrison opened up about the emotional toll of fame, revealing that years of nonstop work took her charm away, as she feels distanced from her true self now.

During an interview with Danielle Robby on the Question Everything podcast, The Once Upon a Time alum got candid about how success came at the cost of her personal identity.

Fame left no time for personal life

Well-recognised for several roles in House, Once Upon a Time, and How I Met Your Mother, due to her phenomenal acting skills, Jennifer stated her demanding career consumed nearly every aspect of her life.

Jennifer Morrison reveals how fame made her lose her identity

Following the completion of 350 television episodes, she realized she had little time for family, friends, or herself.

The 47-year-old stated, “I felt like I was starting to dissolve as a person, because I was so committed to the things I was doing, but I had no space to be myself.”

“I’ve been on, like, 350 episodes of television, and just been able to truly, like, live an insane dream. But I also could feel this tugging of, like, a true self that just was constantly being pushed away because I was sacrificing to succeed,” she added.

A new creative path

To maintain an equilibrium between her work and personal life, she switched her career into directing.

Since her switch, Jennifer has directed episodes of popular series including Yellowjackets, The Night Agent, and The Five-Star Weekend.

She explained that stepping behind the camera allowed her to express her creativity while creating space for a more balanced personal life.

Jennifer Morrison’s personal life

Apart from professional accomplishments, the How I Met Your Mother star Morrison shares a family life with her husband, actor Gerardo Celasco, and their one child.

Looking back on the changes she made, Jennifer said the experience helped her learn more about herself and shaped her creative journey.

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