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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Will Smith debuts shocking transformation as Jada Pinkett's legal battle intensifies

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have been living separately since 2016, but are legally married

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Will Smith debuts shocking transformation as Jada Pinketts legal battle intensifies
Will Smith debuts shocking transformation as Jada Pinkett's legal battle intensifies  

Will Smith has made a shocking move just a few days after being drawn into his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett’s, legal battle with Bilaal Salaam. 

The Bad Boys actor attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, July 18th, as he debuted his completely shaved head during a solo outing in Monaco. 

Will appeared relaxed and upbeat as he made his way into the paddock, grinned for waiting photographers, and flashed a peace sign.

The American actor – who also owns the Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola team posed alongside Monaco's reigning Prince Albert and E1 founder Alejandro Agag.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images 


First appearance amid Jada Pinkett's legal controversy 

Notably, this appearance of Will marked his first after he received online heat after being accused of using AI footage at his headlining tour.

The video shows the actor’s family trip to Paris and captured the Oscar winner pausing to sign autographs while Jada walked closely behind him.

In the now viral footage on social media, the American actress placed her hand on Will's back as she moved past him and kept walking.

However, as the new clip went viral on the internet, fans mocked Will for outshining his former life partner.

What is Jada Pinkett and Bilaal Salaam legal dispute? 

This update also followed a report which recently claimed that the actor has been dragged into the ongoing legal battle between his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his former friend, Bilaal Salaam.

USA Today revealed that the fresh documents stated that a July 7 email correspondence in which Salaam, who is suing Jada, 54, for $3 million for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In response, her attorney, Courtney L. Puritsky, said, "As for your proposed deposition of Will Smith, there is nothing to meet and confer about. Mr Smith is not a party to this litigation."

Who is Bilaal Salaam? 

The drama emerged when Bilaal filed the suit in November last year, accusing Pinkett Smith of threatening him on multiple occasions, per his official complaint.

For those unaware, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith tied the knot in 1997; however, in 2023, the actress disclosed that the two have been living separately but remain legally married.  

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