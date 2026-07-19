Selena Gomez drops new loved up photos with Benny Blanco after his risky move

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally back together after spending weeks apart!
The Calm Down hitmaker – who is currently in London for the filming of her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building has released new loved up photos with husband, Benny, as they both reunited for the first time since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
Just days after Benny dropped a TikTok video of him from what appeared to be a ship updating fans that he is traveling all the way to London via sea to see his wife, Selena turned to her Instagram account to offer fans a peek into their warm reunion.
The captionless carousel of photos featured photos of the Single Soon songstress with Benny and her Only Murders in the Building costars.
First two clicks captured Selena’s utter chic look in a printed dark brown co-ord striking a pose in her backyard.
Next in line was a photo of Selena passionately kissing Benny wearing a black woolen sweater with white trousers.
While another click in the series featured Selena making a sultry kissing pose holding Benny’s face as he looked at the camera wearing black sunnies.
Benny – who has a fear of flights traveled to the UK via a ship last week, per the caption on his TikTok video which garnered immense praises from Selena’s fans.
"POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying," the text on the video read.
The TikTok was accompanied by a sweet admission from Benny in the caption, "the things we do for love"
The couple – who recently attended the Selena’s longtime bestie, Taylor’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York got married in September of 2025.