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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Amanda Holden responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ backlash as daughter Lexi lands new shoot

The 'Wild at Heart and Cutting It' star dismissed claims that her daughter's success is solely due to her famous family.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Amanda Holden responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ backlash as daughter Lexi lands new shoot
Amanda Holden responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ backlash as daughter Lexi lands new shoot 

Amanda Holden has raised voice against negative comments about her daughter Lexi’s for her modelling career, dismissing claims that the 20-year-old’s success is solely due to her famous family.

The Wild at Heart and Cutting It star stated having popular parents may open a door of opportunities for anyone; however, it has nothing to do with your success, which depends on dedication, talent, and hard work.

Amanda hits back at critics

Speaking to Daily Mail, the media personality stated she dislikes the label "nepo baby," adding “Being someone’s kid is not going to secure work, make a living for you and longevity in whatever career.”

“It may get a foot in the door, but then you’re on your own!,” she added.

Furthermore, the Britain’s Got Talent judge highlighted that the entertainment industry is one of the most competitive industries, adding that those with famous parents often face greater scrutiny than others.

Lexi continues to expand her modelling portfolio 

Lexi, who signed with Storm Models Management at the age of 18, has already taken to the stage at London Fashion Week, following her mom’s path and continues to expand her portfolio.

Her latest bold beach-inspired photoshoot features her posing with a large tropical leaf covering her upper body, coupled with a leopard-print bikini bottoms, which was accessorised minimally.

Amanda Holden responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ backlash as daughter Lexi lands new shoot

The images drew widespread attention, with some criticizing her as “nepo kid.”

Amanda also appreciated her daughter for staying grounded despite growing up in the spotlight, saying Lexi has remained confident and level-headed throughout her career.

Family life in the spotlight

Amanda also revealed that her younger daughter, Hollie, prefers to avoid attention because of her mother's fame and often asks to be dropped off at school away from the entrance.

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