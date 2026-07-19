Bonnie Tyler funeral plans announced after singer dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 75

Bonnie Tyler’s funeral details have finally been announced, more than a week after the singer’s “unexpected” death.
On Saturday, July 18, the Daily Mail reported that the late singer, who passed away at the age of 75 earlier this month, will be laid to rest next month in her hometown in Wales.
As per William Pressdee Funeralcare, which made the announcement on behalf of Tyler’s family, plans have been made for a “celebration of life” in the singer’s honor.
They announced that a memorial procession will take place on August 15 ahead of a private family service, with fans invited to line the streets and pay their respects.
“Resting at William Pressdee Funeralcare, Mumbles until she returns to her home, Fernhill, on Saturday 15th August at 3.30pm - those who wish to pay their respects are invited to line Newton Road, Mumbles from 3.15pm,” read the statement.
Referring to the late singer by her birth name, the announcement continued, “A Celebration of Gaynor's life will be held at Swansea Minster (St. Mary's Church) on Monday 17th August at 12noon. Gaynor will then return to her ''hometown'', and travel through Skewen at approximately 1.20pm en route to a private family service of committal and farewell.”
It was also shared that the Natural Force singer’s family has requested fans not to bring flowers at the funeral, instead, asked them to donate to two charities, Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru, that Tyler was a patron of.
Bonnie Tyler’s death
Bonnie Tyler, whose real name was Gaynor Sullivan, passed away on July 8, 2026, at the age of 75 in Faro, Portugal.
In a statement released on her website at the time, it was announced, “Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”
According to reports, the iconic singer died “unexpectedly” after suffering a cardiac arrest after undergoing an emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in an induced coma.