Andy Cohen takes romance with Kevin Sobieski to the next level with surprise move  

Andy Cohen has hard-launched his relationship with Kevin Sobieski after a year of dating.
The New Year's Eve Live host has stunned fans with his surprise move toward his boyfriend.
On Friday, July 17th, Cohen turned to his Instagram account to share a romantic note for Kevin, with whom he has been romantically connected since last year.
The 58-year-old television anchor posted a loved-up portrait with the businessman, smiling with their arms wrapped around each other.
Notably, the caption sent fans into a frenzy, while many dubbed the move a “hard launch” of his romance.
Andy Cohen hard launch romance
"Date Night," Cohen stated in the caption.
Reacting to the hard launch, several industry fellows, including Victoria Beckham, Scary Movie actress Cheri Oteri and Kyle Cooke, sent their wishes to the couple.
Celebrities react to Andy Cohen's surprise relationship move for Kevin Sobieski
One said, "That’s a handsome couple."
"HARD LAUNCH WE LOVE TO SEE IT," another gushed.
A third noted, "Leah and I wanna do a double date; we are sooooo happy for you @bravoandy."
Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski's relationship timeline
For those unaware, Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski were first spotted in public on June 2nd, 2026, when they stepped out in New York City to celebrate the Watch What Happens Live! presenter’s 58th birthday at the Italian restaurant, Via Carota.
Later, in October last year, the two gave their first hint about their romance when the TV host mentioned being on "some dates" on Alex Cooper's podcast; he described his type as "strong, independent, smart" and "handsome."
However, in June this year Andy Cohen opened up about his equation with Kevin Sobieski, saying, "This fella and I have been holding hands all over town, you guys, so it's wild that there were photographs taken the other night."
"People have said to me, ‘You were at Via Corota. What did you expect?' I've been in that restaurant holding hands with him for the whole time," he told US Magazine.